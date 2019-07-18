Miles E. Krause Sr, 75, of Montrose, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton.

He was born on October 3, 1943 in Binghamton, NY, to the late Frederick and Marie (Goodale) Krause.

Miles is survived by his children, Miles (Koni) Krause Jr. of Montrose, Sherry (Brian) Keller of Hop Bottom, and Jaime (Michael) Hanns of Binghamton, NY; 10 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; three brothers: Fred Krause Jr. of Susquehanna, John (Deanna) Krause of Montrose, and Randy Krause of Kirkwood, NY; and sister, Beverly (Jack) Kephart of Kirkwood, NY.

He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Carolyn (Hunsinger) Krause; and grandson, Dustin Krause.

Miles was a parts manager at Al Tilley Chevrolet and later at Tom Kerr Chevrolet and bartended for several establishments over the years in Montrose.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232 S. Main St., Montrose. Burial will be at Montrose Cemetery.

