Morgan J. Turner, 77, of Kingsley, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Scranton. He is survived by his long loving companion of 28 years, Roberta (Bobbie) Collins.

He was born on April 28, 1942 in Carbondale, to the late Joseph and Lois (Griffiths) Turner.

He is also survived by his son, Michael Turner (Laura); step-children, Jennifer and Chris Allen, Eddie and Pam Hartman, Jimmy Hartman and Diana White, Louie Hartman and fiancé Amber Jenner, Kevin and Debbie Hartman; grandchildren, Chevus (Chevy) Turner, Aubrey Turner (Jesse Santos); step grandchildren, Samantha and Michael (LoveNutz) Allen, Justin Hartman, Travis Hartman, Josh Hartman, Connor and Abigail Hartman and Jaylyn, Chris (Molly) Hartman, Katie (Josh) Roe; great grandchildren, Eric, Dominic, Giovanni; brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Marilyn Turner; special nephew Trent (Bobbi Jo) Turner, nieces, nephews and cousins; special cousin, Jeanne Constable; his Buddy "Buck" and many friends.

Morgan was currently employed with Stafursky Paving. He had many experiences as a business owner and many other achievements over the years.

Morgan was the former Hop Bottom Fire Chief. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his younger years he enjoyed snowmobiling and raising his hunting dogs. He was an old school man and a great story teller. He was at his happiest when he was spending time with his kids and grandkids. He will be greatly missed by all and will be in our hearts forever

Per Morgan's request, a private service will be held at the discretion of the family.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Hop Bottom Hose Co., 150 S. Center St., Hop Bottom, PA 18824.



