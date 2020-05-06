Nancy Ione Wood, 87, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Gracious Living Estates. Her husband, C. Evans "Slim" Wood, predeceased her in 1988.

Born on May 7, 1932 in Hop Bottom, the daughter of the late Raymond and Mildred (Tanner) Saunders.

Surviving are her brother, James Saunders, VA; niece, Debra (William) Strong, New Milford; nephew, Kelly (Cindy) Wood, Tunkhannock; three great grandnephews, Kelly Jr., and Shawn Wood, Jedediah Millard.

She was also predeceased by brother and sister-in-law, Leonard C. and Joyce Wood, and nephew, William B. Wood.

Nancy grew up on her parent's farm at Lord's pond, Lathrop Twp., helping her parents with the sheep and cows. She was employed by Commonwealth Telephone as a telephone operator in Montrose and Dallas, PA, and worked several years at C&F Motors, Montrose as a Notary, processing tags and titles.

Nancy was a lifetime member of the Montrose United Fire Co. Ladies' Auxiliary, and was a member of the Rebekah Lodge Independent Order of the Odd Fellows. Nancy liked to go for rides, getting ice cream at Antol's, Dunkin Donuts Coffee, and work on her puzzle books. She collected cookbooks.

The family would like to thank the therapists at Meadowview Rehabilitation and Interim Home Health for their care of Nancy. A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Gracious Living Estates for their care and compassion in making Nancy comfortable during her short stay there.

Per Nancy's wishes there will be no service. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home.



