Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose 232 South Main St. Montrose , PA 18801 (570)-278-2750 Send Flowers Obituary

Norman U. Bender, 87, of Brackney, went home to be with the Lord, on November 6, 2019. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.

He was born on June 24, 1932 in Binghamton, N.Y., to the late Catherine (Travis) Bender-Wasil and John E. Bender.

He is survived by a sister Joan Chilson (Albert)of Florida; sons Danny Bender (Becky) of Arizona, Dean Bender (Deni) of Florida; daughter Diana Roszel (Bill) of Montrose; and daughter-in-law Bonnie Bender of New York. Norman has 9 grandchildren: Scott Bender (Rose), Brad Bender, Collin Bender, Danielle Bender, Jeanne Roszel (Cody P.), William (Bud) Roszel (Alyssa), Nate Roszel, Samantha Roszel, Daniel Bender and Alyssa Hickey. Norman has three great grandchildren: Noah, Naomi, and Leah; along with his many nieces and nephews.

Norman married the love of his life, Dawn (Sackett) Bender and they were happily married for 68 years before she went to be with her Lord in October of 2018. Also predeceasing him were sons David Bender, Dana Bender, and Douglas Bender. He was predeceased by a sister, Darla Knickerbocker (Robert), and a brother, John Bender (Betty).

Our father was a loving husband, and father, a generous man, and a hard worker. He worked many jobs, throughout his life to include running an apple orchard, and being an over the road truck driver with Holmes Trucking Company from which he retired.

He attended the First Christian Church of Langdon, where he met our mother, raised a family, and was a member for many years. He was a deacon, a Sunday School teacher, and a member of the choir. He spent many years as a member of the Montrose Presbyterian Church. In the winter he had another church family at Beacon Bible church in Phoenix.

For the past several years, until his passing, he was a member of the Franklin Hill Presbyterian Church where he was surrounded by a loving church family as well.

He enjoyed opening his home to family and friends on a regular basis. He had a great sense of humor and if you went to swim in the lake, he would remind you to "be careful because the water was hard."

His main goal in life was to bring honor and glory to his Lord in whatever way he could. He lived his faith. He looked for and found blessings from God every day. In a final act of generosity, he dedicated his body to science and was accepted. His hope was that by doing this it could help someone else in the future.

A celebration of life will be held later at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin Hill Presbyterian Church.

P.S. He finally did find that job he was looking for.

Published in Susquehanna County Independent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Susquehanna County Independent Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close