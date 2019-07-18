Patricia Smith, 78, of Montrose, passed away, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home. Her husband, Samuel R. Smith, predeceased her in 2017.
Born July 28, 1940 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Harper) Duffy. She received an associates degree from Bucks County Community College.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Karen Tatro of Montrose, Kimberly Smith of Media, Tina and David Schultz of Clearfield; grandchildren: April, Gabrielle, and Alexandra; and a brother, Frank Duffy of Philadelphia.
In addition to her husband and parents, a grandson, Tyler, predeceased her.
For more information or directions please go to bartronmyerfuneralhome.com.
Services: Private.
Published in Susquehanna County Independent from July 18 to July 31, 2019