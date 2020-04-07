Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Eichelberger. View Sign Service Information Dale Ranck Funeral & Cremation Care 125 N Front St Milton , PA 17847 (570)-742-4561 Send Flowers Obituary

Randy Edward Eichelberger, 62, of Susquehanna, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, following a five-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born May 20, 1957 in Mechanicsburg, to the late Richard David and Helen Roberta Eichelberger. He is a graduate of Northern High School, Dillsburg, class of 1975.

Randy committed his life to the Lord at the age of 24 and chose to pursue full-time pastoral ministry. He attended Practical Bible Training School (Davis College), Johnson City, NY, graduating with a Major in Bible and a Minor in Church Planting. While there, he met his wife Betty Aults Eichelberger and they wed after graduation on June 22, 1985. Together they raised seven children and celebrated 34 years of marriage.

He pastored several small-town churches throughout the Northeast. In 2005 his family moved to Northeastern Pennsylvania to care for his in-laws. He worked numerous jobs during this time to provide for his family. He continued to interim preach at various churches at the same time. He loved his Lord, his wife and family, was a hard worker, faithful, and full of integrity.

He enjoyed preaching, playing table games with the family, hunting, gardening and landscaping.

Randy is survived by his loving wife Betty L. Eichelberger; Crystal (daughter) and Jacob Morse and their five children, Kiera, Aleya, Jaida, Ella, and Carissa; Andrew (son) and Julie Eichelberger and their soon to be born son; Nathaniel (son) and Carrie Eichelberger and their two children Ethan and Elsie, Cheryl Eichelberger; Cynthia (daughter) and HwanKyu Kim; Jacob Eichelberger and Caleb Eichelberger. In addition to his children he is survived by two older sisters; Shirley Livingston and Kay Brandt and two older brothers; Larry Eichelberger and David Eichelberger as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life service for Randy will be held at South New Milford Baptist Church and Andersontown Church of God at the convenience of the family after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. His burial will take place at Andersontown Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be given to the Medical Expense Fund or Word of Life Korea Ministry Center

Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton, PA.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be given to the Medical Expense Fund or Word of Life Korea Ministry Center Project-https://give.wol.org/giveto (07215C). Make checks payable to South New Milford Baptist Church, 2967 Harford Road, New Milford, PA 18834 with memo section labeled Korea Ministry Center Project or Medical Expense Fund.

