Richard Donald Ennes of Hop Bottom passed after a long battle with end stage renal disease on April 7, 2020 at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton, Pennsylvania. Richard was born on November 3, 1933 at Visalia, California, one of five children of John de Souza Ennes and Mary L Silva.
Following high school graduation, he worked on the family farm until enlisting in the United States Air Force in April 1953. His four years of active service as a Vehicle Mechanic, included service at bases in Wyoming, Texas, and Morocco. During this period, he earned an Air Force Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Following his military service, he moved to Scranton, PA, where he was employed in the construction business and as a commercial truck driver. He enjoyed gardening, small engine repair, and raising sheep and rabbit on his small farm. He was a member of the First Universalist Church of Brooklyn, PA.
His first wife, Nancy Zymkoski Ennes, and their son Mark Ennes, along with second wife, June Fairly Ennes, preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by sons Kent Ennes, of New York, and Paul Ennes, of Carbondale, grandsons Matthew and Stephen Ennes, Carbondale, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as stepchildren in Kentucky, Canada, and California.
At Richard's request, there will be no public services. Regan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Following high school graduation, he worked on the family farm until enlisting in the United States Air Force in April 1953. His four years of active service as a Vehicle Mechanic, included service at bases in Wyoming, Texas, and Morocco. During this period, he earned an Air Force Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Following his military service, he moved to Scranton, PA, where he was employed in the construction business and as a commercial truck driver. He enjoyed gardening, small engine repair, and raising sheep and rabbit on his small farm. He was a member of the First Universalist Church of Brooklyn, PA.
His first wife, Nancy Zymkoski Ennes, and their son Mark Ennes, along with second wife, June Fairly Ennes, preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by sons Kent Ennes, of New York, and Paul Ennes, of Carbondale, grandsons Matthew and Stephen Ennes, Carbondale, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as stepchildren in Kentucky, Canada, and California.
At Richard's request, there will be no public services. Regan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Susquehanna County Independent from May 6 to May 22, 2020.