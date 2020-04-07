Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose 232 South Main St. Montrose , PA 18801 (570)-278-2750 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Gary" Downer, 84, of Montrose, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Endless Mountains Health Systems after suffering a stroke.

Gary was born January 19, 1936 in Montrose, the only child of the late Reuel and Alice (Gardner) Downer.

Gary was a graduate of Montrose High School class of 1953. He worked for the old Montrose Bakery as a house-to-house salesman. Gary was a four-year veteran of the

Gary had a 35-year career in the US Postal Service. Starting in 1962 as a substitute clerk and carrier in Montrose, he advanced to full-time clerk and then to an accounting assistant. In 1974, he transferred to Scranton as a Postal Systems Examiner where he conducted financial audits on post offices in northeastern Pennsylvania. In 1978, he was appointed Postmaster at Nicholson, and had detail assignments as Officer-in-Charge at Sayre and Clarks Summit. He was certified as a Postmaster trainer and was the recipient of many training awards and certificates of achievement, his proudest being the Cal Ripken Personal Commitment Award indicating a work attendance record with no unscheduled absences. Due to health reasons, he ended his career as Postmaster at South Montrose retiring in 1997. He was a member of the National Association of Postmasters Retired and a member of National Association of Retired Federal Employees.

Gary was a sports enthusiast both as a fan and player. He liked baseball and in his early years played shortstop for the Fairdale Pirates in the old Independent baseball league, and also played while serving in the U.S. Air Force traveling to nearby countries to play games. He bowled for many years and served twice as President of the Tuesday Night Men's Handicap League. He started playing golf in his later years and was a member of the Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville. He had many fond memories on the golf course with his good friend and playing partner, Dick Richards. During good and bad seasons, he was a loyal fan of the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies.

He was a member of the American Legion Gardner Warner Post No. 154 for 44 continuous years, also serving on the Honor Guard detail. Gary was a member of Warren Lodge No. 240 Free and Accepted Masons and served as Worshipful Master in 1985. He was also a member of Warren Chapter No. 180 and served as Most Excellent High Priest in 1988. He was a member of the Temple Council No. 47 and also a Knight Templar of St. Andrews Commandery No. 27.

Gary was a member of the Montrose United Methodist Church and also a director of the Fairdale Cemetery Association. He was an avid reader, enjoyed jigsaw and Sudoku puzzles, Tioga Downs and mowing his lawn.

Besides his parents, Gary was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Jean (Baldwin) Downer in 2018 and an infant son, William Reuel Downer.

Survivors include his three daughters and sons-in-law: Linda and Joe Reynolds of Montrose, Lisa and Scot Conway of Palmyra, Lois and Frank Capalaces of Montrose; and his four grandchildren, Caleb and Alison Reynolds and Colby and Caitlin Conway.

A Celebration of Gary's life will be held later. Interment will be in the Fairdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Legion Gardner Warner Post 154, 14515 SR 3001, Montrose, PA, 18801.

