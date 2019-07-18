Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose 232 South Main St. Montrose , PA 18801 (570)-278-2750 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Fud" Heed, 69 years old from Elk Lake, passed away peacefully at home. He went to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer with his loving wife, Susan Heed at his side.

Fud was born in Elmira, NY on January 3, 1950.

Fud was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Elaine Heed; father-in-law, Jesse Wells Sr.; and his brother-in-law, Donald Connelly.

Fud is survived by his loving family, daughter and spouse, Amanda and Jason Rozell; son and spouse, Robert "Roo" and Amber Heed; mother-in-law, Laura Wells; sister and spouse, Carol and Jerry Ely, sister and spouse, Nancy and Bob Webb; sister, Roxy Connelly, brother-in-law and wife, Jesse and Marda Wells; and brother-in-law and wife, Jerry and Candy Wells; and several nieces and nephews.

Fud was a self-employed truck owner over the road for 30 years and then did local runs where he loved to meet and talk with people.

Fud's grandkids were his pride and joy. He was so excited when Abigail Rozell, Cael Heed, Bentley Heed and Alexis Rozell would visit. Fud took pride in making the saying, "Grandma and Grandpa's house is where cousins become best friends" a reality for his grandkids. There was always a fun time with Grandpa from building a go-cart to making the biggest pile of snow to play in to trips to the waterpark.

Fud had a love for cars and rebuilt many over the years. He loved to tell about all the memories growing up at Heart Lake. Fud couldn't be any prouder of his children and loved to talk about all their accomplishments in life.

At the request of Fud there will be no services. Thank you to the Guthrie team for the compassionate care over the last few years. A very special thank you to close friends and neighbors, Dave and Sue Petty.

In the excitement Fud had for kids having fun, donations can be made to the Montrose Lathrop Street PTO, 130 Lathrop St., Montrose, PA 18801.

Arrangements have been made through the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose, PA.

