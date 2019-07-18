Roderick G. Smith, 57, of Hallstead, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Wilkes Barre General. His wife of 27 years, Shelley Smith, survives.
He was born in Montrose, to Dorothy A. "Taffy" (Haynes) Smith and the late George R. Smith.
Also surviving are his daughter, Tasha Smith; three grandchildren, Nevaeh, Nick, and Jaxen; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Doddie and Peter Mondi, Tracy and Ron Millard; sister-in-law and significant other, Bobbi Jo Heaman and John Welch; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his nephew, Nick Severcool.
Rod was an avid deer hunter and did so with his parents, he also enjoyed coon hunting. Rod bowled, until recently, and has several 300 games to his credit. He also enjoyed many trips to Canton, Ohio, with his Dad for the coon dog trials. Rod was a rabid Redskins fan, but enjoyed watching all sorts of sporting events.
Rod was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother; he was taken away far too soon; he will be missed dearly.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home. Friends may call on the family an hour prior to the service.
