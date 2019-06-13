Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Seamans. View Sign Service Information Shifler-Parise Funeral Home 18 Airport Road Clifford , PA 18413 (570)-222-3100 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra J. Seamans, 68, of Clifford Township, died at home Thursday morning, May 23, 2019.

Born in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lillian Tiffany Franklin.

Sandra Seamans was a devoted wife and mother who always put the needs of her husband and sons before her own. One of her great passions in life was writing, she was a published author of short stories winning several awards and a former columnist for the Montrose Independent. Sandy had a love for books. An enthusiastic amateur photographer who enjoyed taking photos of nature, her family and especially her grandsons. Sandy was a talented cook and baker who enjoyed preparing meals and deserts for her family and friends.

Sandra and Alvin Seamans were married October 7, 1972. They struggled to raise two sons on their working dairy farm, sacrificing much to ensure the farm they worked hard to attain remained with their children and grandchildren.

Alvin passed away March 27, 2015 and Sandra has been heartbroken ever since, finally joining her loving husband in peace.

The family would like to give a special thanks to loving friend, Cynthia Tetlock who provided the support and care needed to fulfill Sandra's dying wish to leave the hospital and spend her final hours at home with her loved ones. The family would also like to thank PHHC Hospice for their assistance in ensuring she had a peaceful passing.

She is survived by two sons: Josh Seamans and companion Nicole Sopinski, and Clyde Seamans and wife Cathy all of Clifford Township; three grandchildren: Jason, Caleb and Benjamin Seamans; one sister, Phyllis Donahue of Scranton; one brother: David Franklin of Nicholson; several nieces and nephews.

As per Sandy's request she was cremated and no services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.

