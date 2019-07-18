Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Brown. View Sign Service Information Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose 232 South Main St. Montrose , PA 18801 (570)-278-2750 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Brown, 84, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home in Brackney, surrounded by his wife and family.



Born November 6, 1935 the youngest of four to his late parents, Clementine (Porter) and Thomas J. Brown Sr. on the family farm in South Montrose.



Bill is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Nance, and their 6 children: Marshall Brown (Debra Brown), Brackney; Kimberly Brown Findley, Endwell, NY; Julie Brown(Greg Holbein), Ithaca, NY; Linda Brown Osier (Scott Osier), Glen Aubrey, NY; Lori Brown, Endicott, NY; and Keris Brown (Fran Kabisch), Philmont, NY; Grandchildren: Verity, Holly, William, Robin, Maxwell, and Sarah. Great – grandchildren: Ajanae, Taheem, Ryleigh, Noah, and Landon.



He is also survived by sister, Mary Brown Gere and brother in law, Paul W. Gere, South Montrose; sisters in law Leona K. Brown, Harpursville, NY and Eleanor L. Brown, Clay NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Bill was predeceased by his first wife Katie (Darling) Brown and his young son William "Billy" Brown; He was also predeceased by his brothers, Thomas J. Brown Jr. and Robert P. Brown.



In his youth, Bill (along with his siblings) became a member of the South Montrose Community Church. As an adult Bill became an avid reader, was always exploring ideas and life lessons from others - he continued to expand his own life story. Bill graduated from Montrose High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Army during the

Bill was a talented technician working first with Sullivan Brothers and Lent. For many years he was the go to man for Carrier Corporation in the Southern Tier until his retirement in 1990.



He was a respected member and worker with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union, Local 112. He was #1 guy in Nance's business, Woodfern Florist - it was he who fixed, installed or made everything from refrigerated display cases to wedding arches.

After retirement, Bill took up his real love – wood working. His greatest joy was harvesting trees from the family property – Pennsylvania cherry a favorite -.to create his works of art. His first project was to build a cabin on the homestead next to a pond which remains the crowning point of family togetherness. He built a solar kiln, and created masterful pieces of furniture, which stand today in testimony of his self-taught gift.



His lair was the barn where he spent countless hours. A wooden chair next to the wood stove, his resting place for spiritual contemplation for love of the land. For those who telephoned, the singular reply, "Bill's in the barn, Dad's in the barn." A sign directed the visitor "Knock Rock" (a hefty rock on bailing twine to compete with whining saws).



Friends will remember Bill always in good humor with a story and a joke. His family and neighbors will remember him as always a helping hand, never too busy or too tired to tackle the problem of the day. The elderly recipients of his volunteer work for Meals on Wheels will miss the treasured visits he spent with each one on his daily route for 17 years.



Friends are invited to a celebration of Bill's life on Sunday, August 4, 1-4pm at the site of the Silver Lake Field Days.



If you desire to make a gift, please consider Meals on Wheels, O.F.A., 85 Walnut St., Binghamton, NY 13905

Arrangements are with The Daniel K Regan Funeral Home, 232 So. Main St., Montrose, Pa. 18801. Additional information will be available on their website.

