William P. Goodrich, 80 of Brookdale, entered into rest on October 24, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife Phyllis, of 58 years.

Also surviving are his four children: Steven (Dawn) Goodrich, JoAnne (Mark) Atkinson, Melinda Goodrich (Andy Gesford), and Clarke Goodrich (Mandi); five grandchildren: Sean, Shelby, Kaden, Stephanie, and Andrew; several nieces and nephews; best friend, Marty Johnson; and his dearest friends, all of Liberty Township.

He was predeceased by his brother, Frank; and sister Kathryn.

Prior to his retirement in 2018, Bill served as a Liberty Township Supervisor for 15 years. He formerly drove commercial trucks for 12 years. Bill was employed with Endicott-Johnson Corporation for 26 years.

He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, 1958-1961. He was a graduate of Montrose High School in 1957.

Bill enjoyed spending time with people, coffee dates with the Snake Creek Gang while reminiscing the good old days, and mowing his yard. He cherished his family and his friends.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead. Friends may called on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Susquehanna County Interfaith 17120 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.



