Obituary

William "Bill" Judson Hadsall, age 87, of Meshoppen, passed away on his birthday at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital early Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019.

He was born on April 23, 1932 in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late Harry M. (d. 1965) and Alice M. Luce Hadsall (d. 1989).

Bill attended a one-room schoolhouse in Sugar Hollow until 8th grade. He then attended Tunkhannock High School and graduated with the class of 1949.

He served his country in the US Army after high school. Bill served in Korea for eight months as a Radio Man and spent 5 months in a hospital in Japan after being injured. He then returned to Kentucky where he spent his remaining enlistment time training troops.

He was employed with the Bendix Corporation in South Montrose until he was disabled by MS in 1968. Bill loved to help out his friends and neighbors. He was seen around Meshoppen in his Willies Jeep and plowed snow for various people in the winter. He also helped out at Dibble's Hardware putting together snow mobiles, lawn mowers, and helping install furnaces.

Bill was a member of the Rought Hall American Legion Post #510 in Black Walnut. He enjoyed to hunt and fish in his younger days. He was especially fond of spending summer vacations camping along the St. Lawrence River in Canada with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Joan Newhart Hadsall, whom he married on June 26, 1954; his children, Patrick Hadsall of Tucson, AZ, Jill Stanton and her husband Karl of Meshoppen, Michael Hadsall of Factoryville, and Jane Fitch and her husband Adam of Springville; his grandchildren: Angelica Hadsall (Arturo Loperena), Christopher Hadsall, Randalynn Kennedy (Scott), Ashley Hadsall, Matthew Hadsall, Casey Sickler (Ben), and Ryleigh Fitch (Cole Swire); his great-grandchildren, Elijah Hadsall and Claire Sickler; his siblings, Stella Webb (Harold) of Watsontown, Peg Taylor of Monroe Twp., and Tom Hadsall (Marcia) of Eatonville; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Anthony "Tony" Stanton (d. July 23, 1994); and his sister Della Joseph.

There will be a private graveside service at the Vaughn Cemetery at the convenience of the family on a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to the Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822 or on their website,

Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 8206 SR 6, Meshoppen. Online condolences may be made at

