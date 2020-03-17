|
|
Aaron Edward Jines
Indianapolis - Ed was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 16,1933.
He enlisted in the Marines during the Korean War. During his life, he was a real estate broker, home builder and enjoyed his own construction company specializing in insurance restoration.
Ed had avid loves for hockey, fishing, sailing in the Caribbean, NFL Football, stock car racing and Indiana Basketball.
Ed has left in his light, Ruth Huddleston (partner),daughter Pamela Bearden(Rock), granddaughter Amanda Cole (Joe), and grandsons Chris Bearden and Majer Jines, great-granddaughter, Kiley Cole, brother Arnold Jines (Sherri),several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents, son Gregory and sisters Marcella Nichols and Shirley Pewitt.
A very special thanks to Dr. Barron MD with Indiana Heart Physicians and to the wonderful cardiac care nurses at Franciscan Health St. Francis.
Visitation will be Sat. March 21, from 11a.m. -1p.m. with a celebration of life at 1pm. at Murphy-Parks Funeral Services, 703 S.Harrison St., Shelbyville,Indiana 46176
Burial with military honors conducted by local veteran organizations will immediately following at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Edinburgh, Indiana.
Funeral Directors, Greg Parks, Sheila Parks, and Stuart Parks are honored to serve Mr. Jines' family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.murphyparks.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020