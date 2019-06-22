|
Aaron James Moreillon
Indianapolis - Aaron James Moreillon, 28, of Indianapolis, passed away at home on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born on June 5, 1991 in Indianapolis to Kyle A and Kathleen Suzann (Laughlin) Moreillon. Aaron attended St. Simon Catholic School and graduated from Bishop Chatard Catholic School in 2010. He went on to pursue an education in Graphic Design from Indiana University, graduating in 2014.
Aaron moved back to Indianapolis where he began working for Gannett in downtown Indianapolis as a Graphic Artist, having worked there 5 years at the time of his death. Aaron loved to spend time with his family, friends, his beloved dogs, Stella and Stoli; and enjoyed boating on Geist Reservoir, snow skiing and being outdoors. However, his greatest passion from a young age was his art, some of which may be viewed at www.aaronmoreillon.carbonmade.com.
Aaron is survived by his parents; twin brothers, Connor and Shane Moreillon; paternal grandparents, Archie and Joyce Moreillon of Anderson, IN; and maternal grandparents, James and Suzann Laughlin of Elkhart, IN.
Aaron is also survived by many uncles, aunts and several cousins, Kurt and Kathy Moreillon and their 2 children; Jill Laughlin and her 3 children, Christopher and Colleen Laughlin and their 9 children, Kevin and Melissa Laughlin and their 4 children, Dr. Michael and Maureen Campbell and their 4 children, Colleen Lawrence and her 2 children. Aaron was preceded in death by 2 uncles, Timothy Laughlin and Corey Lawrence.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 12-1pm at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, 8155 Oaklandon Rd, Indianapolis, with a Memorial Mass immediately following. A celebration of Aaron's life will be held privately following the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from June 22 to June 23, 2019
