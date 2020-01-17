|
Aaron Mantooth
Danville - Aaron Dwight Mantooth
84, Danville, went to be with his Lord and Savior January 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Aaron and Ruby Mantooth as well as twin brothers Don and Dean Mantooth. He was born on Nov. 12, 1935, on his grandfather's farm outside of Hartsville, IN where he spent most of his summers growing up. He attended George Washington High School where he ran track and as he was a music lover he was a member of the Colonial Chorus as well as played in the band and orchestra. After graduating in 1953, he married his wife of 66 years, Mary Louise Gibson, in March of 1954. Aaron was the Computer Room Supervisor for Dow Chemical for 25 years. After taking early retirement there, he went to work for Best Lock (Stanley Corporation). Once he retired he worked for Roger Penske delivering cars. He became a Christian at the age of 12 and taught Bible classes at Eighth Christian Church. He and his family later became members of Bethesda Baptist Church in Brownsburg, IN where he taught Jr. High School Sunday School classes, was a Trustee as well as leading music in many revivals. Aaron and his wife later became members of Faith Baptist Church of Avon. Aaron is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Mantooth; two daughters Cheryl Ann Bethel and Roxanne Imlay; 5 grandchildren, Jonathan, Jeremiah, and Rebekah Baldwin as well as Shannon Spencer and Daniel Hobbs; 9 Great Grandchildren. Visitation is Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 10am-12pm with funeral at 12pm at Faith Baptist Church, Avon. Entombment will follow at Floral Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family asked for contributions to Faith Baptist Church of Avon Building Fund. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020