Brinkman
In Loving Memory of
Abigail D Brinkman, M.D.
10-7-1977 - 10-24-2005
"Let it go my love my truest,
Let it sail on silver wings
Life's a twinkling that's
for certain, but it's such a fine thing. There's a gathering of spirits,
There's a festival of friends,
And we'll take up where we left off when we all meet again"
"The Gathering of Spirits" by Carrie Newcomer
Remembering you with love,
Mom, Dad, Jacob, Mindy, Annabelle and Zia
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019