Abigail D Brinkman, M.D.

10-7-1977 - 10-24-2005

"Let it go my love my truest,

Let it sail on silver wings

Life's a twinkling that's

for certain, but it's such a fine thing. There's a gathering of spirits,

There's a festival of friends,

And we'll take up where we left off when we all meet again"

"The Gathering of Spirits" by Carrie Newcomer

Remembering you with love,

Mom, Dad, Jacob, Mindy, Annabelle and Zia

.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
