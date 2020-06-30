A.c. Russell
1921 - 2020
A.C. Russell

Indianapolis - 98, passed away on June 27, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1921. A service will be held on Friday July 3, 2020 at 12PM at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10AM. Burial will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
JUL
3
Service
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
