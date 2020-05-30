Acy Burris Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Acy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Acy Burris Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS - Acy Burris Jr. (91) passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23rd at home. He was predeceased by his parents and twin brother and sister. He leaves to cherish his memory, dedicated wife Betty Jean Burris of 59 years. Loving father to Acy Grover Burris and Sharon Burris-Harvey (Glenn). Devoted papa to Rickey Murff, Tiffany, Micah and Earon Burris. Beloved uncle and friend too many. A viewing will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Crown Hill Funeral Home in the Peace Chapel. Private service to follow.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 30 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved