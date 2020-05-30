Acy Burris Jr.INDIANAPOLIS - Acy Burris Jr. (91) passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23rd at home. He was predeceased by his parents and twin brother and sister. He leaves to cherish his memory, dedicated wife Betty Jean Burris of 59 years. Loving father to Acy Grover Burris and Sharon Burris-Harvey (Glenn). Devoted papa to Rickey Murff, Tiffany, Micah and Earon Burris. Beloved uncle and friend too many. A viewing will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Crown Hill Funeral Home in the Peace Chapel. Private service to follow.