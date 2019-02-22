|
|
Ada Lydia Ferroli
Carmel - 82, died February 19, 2019. She was born June 4, 1936 in Meduno, Italy, to Pietro and Madalena Paveglio Michielli. She worked for Lazarus and Gloria V's Bridal and Formal. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church. Lydia is survived by her beloved husband Mario Ferroli, children Christina Ferroli and Enzo Ferroli, sister Lina Michielli, sister-in-law Catherine Wright, niece Valerie (Brian) Richey, great nephew Seth, great niece Samantha, and her beloved family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 23 at 11 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with visitation starting at 9:30 am. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary. In lieu of flowers memorials in Lydia's name may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society or Missionaries of Charities. Condolences may also be offered at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 22, 2019