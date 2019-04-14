Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Ada Muriel (Harper) Robinson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ada Muriel (Harper) Robinson Obituary
Ada Muriel (Harper) Robinson

Indianapolis - passed away on April 11, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born on February 23, 1930 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to Harry T. and T. Geneva Harper.

Ada was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Willard Robinson; parents, Harry T. and T. Geneva Harper and her ten siblings.

Survivors include her children, Sharon (Jim) Stigall, Raymond (Lorraine) Robinson, Annette Illg, Andy (Terri) Robinson, Teresa Robinson, and Brenda Sutton; as well as a host of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr., Indianapolis, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 12-2pm with services beginning at 2. Entombment: Washington Park North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019
