1/
Ada R. McKnight
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Ada R. McKnight

Indianapolis - 92, Indianapolis passed away on October 10, 2020. A Visitation will be Thursday, October 15 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Service will be 11:00 am, Friday, October 16 at the funeral home. She will be Entombment in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at visitations and services.

You are invited to read Ada's complete obituary at www.singletonandherrmortuary.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Singleton & Herr Mortuary
OCT
16
Service
11:00 AM
Singleton & Herr Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Singleton & Herr Mortuary
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 648-2378
Memories & Condolences

October 12, 2020
Love you and God loves you Nan.
Daniel, Amber, Gavin,Liam,Maddox
Daniel Sprague
Family
