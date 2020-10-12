Ada R. McKnight
Indianapolis - 92, Indianapolis passed away on October 10, 2020. A Visitation will be Thursday, October 15 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Service will be 11:00 am, Friday, October 16 at the funeral home. She will be Entombment in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at visitations and services.
