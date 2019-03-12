Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Adam Jerome Burke Jr.

Adam Jerome Burke Jr. Obituary
Adam Jerome Burke, Jr.

Indianapolis - Adam Jerome Burke Jr., 19, passed away on March 4, 2019. On Thursday, March 14, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street Indianapolis, Indiana and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 12, 2019
