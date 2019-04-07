|
|
Adam Joseph Bisesi
Indianapolis - Adam Joseph Bisesi, born July 6, 1983 passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
NOTE**Corrected contribution information below**
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to SOAR Initiative Inc., 3901 Rookwood Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (www.paypal.me/soarinitiative); or for a bench to be placed at Fort Benjamin Harrison Dog Park
(www.paypal.com/pools/c/8dAxvks9Ff)
Full Obituary & condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019