Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cardinal Ritter Jr./Sr. High School Gymnasium
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Cardinal Ritter Jr./Sr. High School Gymnasium
Resources
Addison Thomas Simpson Sr.

Obituary

Addison Thomas Simpson Sr. Obituary
Addison Thomas Simpson, Sr.

Indianapolis - Addison Thomas Simpson, Sr. "Burr" "Baby Brother", 68 years old passed away on Monday, March 25. Addison was a long time advocate for minority business development in the state of Indiana. Simpson was the former Deputy Commissioner for the State of Indiana's Minority Business Development Division. He also served as Executive Assistant to the late Governor Frank O'Bannon and Director for United Water. Addison is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nellie (Smith); son Addison/A.T. (Erin); daughter Shayla; granddaughter Avery; mother Dorothy Pipes; 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29th at Stuart Mortuary from 3pm-8pm. Funeral Mass will take place at Cardinal Ritter Jr./Sr. High School Gymnasium at 11am with visitation at 10am and entombment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Cardinal Ritter Jr./Sr. High School in memory of Addison T. Simpson, Sr.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 28, 2019
