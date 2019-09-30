|
Bargersville - Adele Marie Hurt, 97, Bargersville, passed away Saturday evening, September 28, 2019. Visitation hours will be from 4-8PM, Wednesday, at Wilson St.Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 W. Main Street. Rev. Gary Black will officiate a funeral service at 11AM, Wednesday at the funeral home. You are invited to read Adele's online obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com. where you may sign the online register book, order flowers, or leave a condolence for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019