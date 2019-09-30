Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Adele M. Hurt


1921 - 2019
Adele M. Hurt Obituary
Adele M. Hurt

Bargersville - Adele Marie Hurt, 97, Bargersville, passed away Saturday evening, September 28, 2019. Visitation hours will be from 4-8PM, Wednesday, at Wilson St.Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 W. Main Street. Rev. Gary Black will officiate a funeral service at 11AM, Wednesday at the funeral home. You are invited to read Adele's online obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com. where you may sign the online register book, order flowers, or leave a condolence for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
