Adrian T. Smiley Jr. Obituary
Adrian T. Smiley Jr

Indianapolis - Adrian T Smiley Jr, 43, passed away on November 23, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at University United Methodist Church, 5959 Grandview Drive, Indianapolis, IN. 46228. Interment following services at Crown Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Services have been entrusted to Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care, 1134 West 30th St. Indianapolis, IN 46208. (317) 384-1859
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
