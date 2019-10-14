|
Adrienna Huber
Greenwood - Adrienna "Deana" Huber, 75, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Greenwood, Indiana. She was born to the late Adrian and Maxalene (Osborne) Warner in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Deana graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1962 where she was a cheerleader and a lifetime member of the DeVs Sub-Deb Club. In 1961 Deana married Bob her high school sweetheart. During their many years of marriage Bob and Deana traveled the world. Their favorite getaway was to St. Marteen. Deana retired from Eli Lilly. She was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, and friend.
Deana is survived by her children, Terri (Jerry) Stamps, son Robert S. (Rebecca) Huber, one brother, Stephen (Antonia) Warner. Deana is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert H. Huber as well as one brother, Richard Warner.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16th from 4:30-7 P.M. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood. A funeral will be held Thursday, October 17th at 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019