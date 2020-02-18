|
|
Afisha Mae Gunn McGee
Feb. 21, 1927 - Feb. 11, 2019
Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend
No one knows how much we miss you.
No one knows the bitter pain
We have suffered since
we lost you.
Life has never been the same. In our hearts your memory lingers.
Sweetly tender,
fond and true.
There is not a day,
dear Mother
That we do not think of you.
Many a day her
name is spoken
And many an hour she is in our thoughts
A link in our family
chain is broken
She has gone from our home
But not from our hearts.
.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020