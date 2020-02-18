Resources
Afisha Mae Gunn McGee

Feb. 21, 1927 - Feb. 11, 2019

Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend

No one knows how much we miss you.

No one knows the bitter pain

We have suffered since

we lost you.

Life has never been the same. In our hearts your memory lingers.

Sweetly tender,

fond and true.

There is not a day,

dear Mother

That we do not think of you.

Many a day her

name is spoken

And many an hour she is in our thoughts

A link in our family

chain is broken

She has gone from our home

But not from our hearts.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
