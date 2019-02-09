|
Agnes B. (O'Connell) Strack
Indianapolis - Agnes B. (O'Connell) Strack, 85, of Indianapolis passed away February 5, 2019. She was born January 29, 1934 in Indianapolis to John F. and Frances F. (Louden) O'Connell, who both preceded her in death.
Agnes was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School Class of 1952. She married her high school sweetheart James R. Strack, who preceded her in death
Her most rewarding "job: in life was being a caring and loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, and Gigi which she enjoyed to the fullest. She worked at the Brownsburg Dairy Queen for 12 years. She enjoyed monthly luncheons with her class of 52'ers and monthly trips to any casino! She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she volunteered working the festival and soup kitchen. She previously volunteered for Birth Line and Girl Scouts.
She was preceded in death by brother John O'Connell; sisters, Sister Frances O'Connell OSF, Gertrude Godioz, Johanna Wilson, Mildred Gibbons, Rita Doucleff and Teresa Oakley and one grandson.
She is survived by her loving children; sons, Michael (Sue) and Mark (Carol); daughters, Marie (Terry) Smith, Melinda Marlatt and Monica (Eddie) Buttler; grandsons, Michael Strack Jr., Matthew Smith and Travis (Erin) Buttler: granddaughters, Taylor Marlatt and Amanda Buttler and great-granddaughter, Harper Buttler
Visitation will be held on Sunday February 10, 2019 from 3-7 PM at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10th St. Indpls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday February 11, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1375 South Mickley Avenue, Indianapolis, Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Seeds of Hope or St. Joseph's Soup Kitchen.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 9, 2019