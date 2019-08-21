Services
Agnes M. Dosch


1925 - 2019
Agnes M. Dosch Obituary
Agnes M. Dosch

Greenwood - Agnes M. Dosch went to Heaven to be with her family on August 13, 2019. She was born May 31, 1925 in Princeton, IN to Curtis and Minnie Dosch.

Agnes retired in 1985 after over 30 years of service with the US Government in Battle Creek, MI. She also worked in Washington, D.C.

Agnes was the last member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Curry; and brothers Robert, Charles, and John.

Agnes is survived by her sister-in-law, Leah R. Dosch and nephews, John L. Dosch, Jr., Curtis(Tami) Dosch, Miles Dosch, Steve Dosch,and nieces, Jean Alice Williams, Carolyn Buchanan, Minnie Lou Seals, and Kimberly Adelsperger. She also had several great nephews, great nieces, as well as great, great little ones. Agnes considered many babies of her friends, that she helped raise, as her nephews and nieces.

Agnes' wishes were to be cremated, which will be handled by G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Homes. No showing will be held. Burial for family and close friends will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood, IN at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 21, 2019
