|
|
Al C. Ferreira
McCordsville - Al C. Ferreira of McCordsville (formerly of Hammond, Louisiana) passed away January 2, 2020 at the age of 92 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born September 26, 1927 in East Providence, Rhode Island. He was raised in an orphanage and upon leaving at the age of 16, he joined the Merchant Marines. After the war, he served in the US Army occupied in Japan. He retired after many years as a Sales Manager for Leaver Brothers Company. He was an active civic leader, Scout leader, member of the Knights of Columbus, and was also an author. He adored his family and was a wonderful husband, grandpa, and great-grandpa.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years Ann Ferreira; sons Mark A. Ferreira (Barbara Kenny-Diaz) and Alann B. Ferreira; grandchildren Matthew Ferreira (Caitlin), Loren Ferreira, Veronica Diaz, and Robert Diaz; great-granddaughter Mia Angel Ferreira; and sister-in-law Maggie Cucci.
Private Services are being held by the family.
Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020