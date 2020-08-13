1/1
Alan "Al" David Snider

Plant City, FL - Alan "Al" David Snider, 74, of Plant City, Florida, formerly of Pleasant View, Indiana, born on December 28, 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana, entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2020.

He retired in 2002 as a Senior Industrial Engineer for Allison Transmission, after 34 years with the company. A man of quiet but firm faith in the Lord, Alan read the Bible with a friend almost everyday. In his younger years, he enjoyed going on cruises with his wife Debby, playing tennis, competitive chess, tournament billiards, and card games.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Modlin Snider. He is survived by his children, Jon Snider (Cathy) of Akiak, Alaska, Kimberly Sprinkle (Jeff) of Baytown, Texas, and Chad Sellmer of Las Vegas, Nevada; 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Gene McCormick of Indianapolis; and close friends, Betty Bryant of Fairland, Indiana, and Jonathan Brownlee of Plant City; and other family, and friends. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
