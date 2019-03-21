Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St Malachy Catholic Church
Brownsburg, IN
View Map
Alan Devney Jr. Obituary
Alan Devney Jr.

Brownsburg - 52 years old of Brownsburg Indiana passed away on March 14, 2019. Alan was born in Cleveland Ohio on April 10, 1966 to his incredible parents, Alan and Mary Devney. He was part of a proud military family and grew up traveling the world. A graduate of "THE" Florida State University (aka the Harvard of the South) where he was a proud member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He achieved great success in his professional life and was passionate about his family, hunting, and living life. Alan was a remarkable man who did remarkable things and left an indelible mark on anyone he knew. He lived his life by a higher standard with an unrelenting commitment to integrity, accountability, and empathy. He is survived by his beloved wife Ashley, his amazing daughter, Kerry, son in law, Matt Bowman, his wonderful son Noah, sisters Ann (Andre) Marciano and Kathleen (Jason) Rogers, brother Tom(Ramsey), nieces and nephews Justin, Colette, Shaylah Marciano, Ella, Janey, and Kara Rogers, and Jake, Mary and Sarah Devney. There will be a Catholic Mass on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am, St Malachy Catholic Church, Brownsburg with a celebration of life at 5:00 pm at The Westchase Golf Club. Rest in Peace Alan and know that you are forever in our hearts. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019
