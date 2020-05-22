Alan Galloway



Indianapolis - Alan E. Galloway, age 71, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Thursday, March 24, 1949 to Max Galloway and Debbie Huff, both of whom precede him in death. He was a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and went on to earn his Associates Degree from Rend Lake College. He worked for Viant Medical and attended Emmanuel Church of Greenwood. He is survived by his wife: Marie Galloway of Indianapolis; children: Cody Galloway of Indianapolis, and Barry (Heather) Galloway of Hope; grandchildren: Gavin Galloway of Indianapolis, Chloe Galloway of Hope, and Lily Galloway of Hope; siblings: Martha Schlangen of Indianapolis, Kathleen Burris of Updike, Illinois, Fred Galloway of Indianapolis, and Norman Galloway of Bluford, Illinois; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Alan is also preceded in death by his siblings: Rev. Gale Galloway, Geneva Derry, Betty Rector. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 12:00 noon until the time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, 7520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, IN. 46227. Arrangements are in the care of Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Indianapolis.









