Alan Galloway
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Galloway

Indianapolis - Alan E. Galloway, age 71, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Thursday, March 24, 1949 to Max Galloway and Debbie Huff, both of whom precede him in death. He was a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and went on to earn his Associates Degree from Rend Lake College. He worked for Viant Medical and attended Emmanuel Church of Greenwood. He is survived by his wife: Marie Galloway of Indianapolis; children: Cody Galloway of Indianapolis, and Barry (Heather) Galloway of Hope; grandchildren: Gavin Galloway of Indianapolis, Chloe Galloway of Hope, and Lily Galloway of Hope; siblings: Martha Schlangen of Indianapolis, Kathleen Burris of Updike, Illinois, Fred Galloway of Indianapolis, and Norman Galloway of Bluford, Illinois; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Alan is also preceded in death by his siblings: Rev. Gale Galloway, Geneva Derry, Betty Rector. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 12:00 noon until the time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, 7520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, IN. 46227. Arrangements are in the care of Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Indianapolis.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 527-4871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved