Alan J. Johnson
Indianapolis - 71 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away April 22, 2019. He was born on August 10, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Tillman & Martha Johnson. He was an avid reader of all types of literature, Ohio State fan and enjoyed spending time with family. Alan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Terry Johnson; children, Jennifer (Thomas) Adams, Kim Townsend, Scott (Carrie) Johnson; sister, Mary Ann Carleton; seven grandchildren, Jake, Ian, Mikayla, Frank, Joseph, Maya and Zoey. A celebration of Alan's life will be held 3:00 Friday, April 26, 2019 at Southport Presbyterian Church 7525 McFarland Blvd, Indianapolis, Indiana 46237. You are invited to read Alan's complete obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message to the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019