Alan Joseph Mealka
Died at home in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after a brief illness complicated by Alzheimer's Disease. He was the only child of Joseph Paul and Mary Catherine Mealka, who preceded him in death.
Alan was born January 24,1949 in Lafayette Indiana where he grew up and graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School. When he was 12, Alan joined the Boy Scout troop led by Jack Everett, who became a life-long mentor and friend. Jack died in 1996, and Alan delivered his eulogy. Alan became an Eagle Scout at age 14, and was later inducted into the Order of the Arrow.
His undergraduate degree in English was earned at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, after which he received master's degrees in Deaf Education and English from Ball State University. Alan began working for the Indiana School for the Deaf in 1971 as a houseparent, and went on to become a middle school English teacher. Eventually moving into administration, Alan became Dean of Students then Assistant Superintendent. He left the Indiana School for the Deaf in 1986 to become superintendent of the North Dakota School for the Deaf for four years before entering the Indiana University School of Law. Studying law had always been appealing to Alan - he thought it would be "fun," and didn't want to get old and look back with regret for never having pursued this interest.
After graduating from law school with high honors, he worked in a private practice specializing in educational law. Alan then served as dean of instruction at Ivy Tech College in Indiana before going to work for the Indiana Governor's office as Director of Special Instruction overseeing the operations of five institutions for people with special needs.
In January, 1996, Alan became superintendent of the Tennessee School for the Deaf (TSD) where he served for 20 years, admired and respected by many. Whenever a new person joined the faculty or staff, or a new student came to the school, Alan made it a point to meet them personally and get to know them. During his tenure, he spearheaded statewide workshops, expanded parent services and established a family learning weekend for the education and advancement of deaf and hard of hearing children and their families. Alan was instrumental in providing programs for students from early childhood through the post-secondary transition phase into adulthood and gainful employment. In the last years of his tenure, there was a 100% placement rate (either in institutions of higher learning, or employment) for students upon graduation. Under his leadership, the residential component of the school was greatly improved through the provision of secure, family-like environments for students, and opportunities for weekly visits at home for students across the state were also instituted. With unwavering determination Alan and his staff obtained funding for numerous improvements of the grounds and buildings on the TSD campus. Most notably he promoted the restoration/renovation of the "Old Gym," (originally built in 1924), a new dining hall, and a new high school building, specially designed for deaf students, and aptly named the "Alan J. Mealka High School." This beautiful new school was dedicated in December, 2017, two years after Alan's retirement.
In addition to his prodigious professional life, Alan was an avid sailor. A creative person, he had built his first sailboat from a kit, and enjoyed working in his wood shop. The last sailboat he owned was a 37' Endeavor named "Sojourner" on which he spent most of his time when not working and living on the campus of TSD. Alan was an avid runner, successfully completing four marathons. He also enjoyed snow skiing and scuba diving. Most of all, though, he loved the Boundary Waters of Minnesota, and spent more than 300 nights there over a 50 year period, canoeing, camping, and fishing. Many of these trips were taken with his childhood friend, Bruce Randolph and their former Boy Scout leader, Jack Everett.
Alan died very peacefully with his wife at his side. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elsbeth Freeman, his only daughter, Anne (John) Ganovsky, grand children, Dylan (12) and Phoenix (9) Ganovsky of Indianapolis, Anne's mother, Sharon Mohr Mealka, also of Indianapolis, his lovely Aunt Claris Stanley, of Lynchburg, VA, several cousins, and innumerable friends, especially Bruce Randolph and Sidney Law.
A celebration of Alan's life will be held in Knoxville at a later date when it is safe for people to congregate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tennessee School for the Deaf Parent Teacher Counselor Association (PTCA) or the charity of your choice
.