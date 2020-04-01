|
Father Alan Keith Coyner
Greenwood - Father Alan Keith Coyner, 80, passed away March 27, 2020. A visitation for Father Keith will be conducted privately due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. A Funeral Mass, followed by a reception, will be conducted at a later date once restrictions have been lifted. The family is requesting no flowers at this time. For more information please visit www.newcomerindianapolis.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020