Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
925 East Hanna Avenue.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 737-1545
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Coyner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Father Alan Keith Coyner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Father Alan Keith Coyner Obituary
Father Alan Keith Coyner

Greenwood - Father Alan Keith Coyner, 80, passed away March 27, 2020. A visitation for Father Keith will be conducted privately due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. A Funeral Mass, followed by a reception, will be conducted at a later date once restrictions have been lifted. The family is requesting no flowers at this time. For more information please visit www.newcomerindianapolis.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries