Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Hillenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan W. Hillenburg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alan W. Hillenburg Obituary
Alan W. Hillenburg

Indianapolis - 71, passed away February 4, 2019. He was born October 30, 1947 in Columbus, IN, to Lenza and Ruth Hillenburg. Alan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his return, he became a volunteer at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Hospital for many years.

Visitation will be Monday, February 11, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

Alan is survived by his children, Carla Head, Woodrow Alan Hillenburg and Ryan Hillenburg; mother, Ruth (Axsom) Hillenburg; brother, Roger Hillenburg (Linda); grandchildren, Curtis A. and Chelsee K. Hillenburg and Timothy W. Head; and great-grandchildren, Serenity Johnson, Kiel Patton, Kyliegh Hillenburg and Leon A. Head. Alan's father, Lenza Hillenburg; and siblings, Harold and David Hillenburg and Ida DeTtorre, precede him in death. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans Association. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.