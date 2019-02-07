|
Alan W. Hillenburg
Indianapolis - 71, passed away February 4, 2019. He was born October 30, 1947 in Columbus, IN, to Lenza and Ruth Hillenburg. Alan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his return, he became a volunteer at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Hospital for many years.
Visitation will be Monday, February 11, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.
Alan is survived by his children, Carla Head, Woodrow Alan Hillenburg and Ryan Hillenburg; mother, Ruth (Axsom) Hillenburg; brother, Roger Hillenburg (Linda); grandchildren, Curtis A. and Chelsee K. Hillenburg and Timothy W. Head; and great-grandchildren, Serenity Johnson, Kiel Patton, Kyliegh Hillenburg and Leon A. Head. Alan's father, Lenza Hillenburg; and siblings, Harold and David Hillenburg and Ida DeTtorre, precede him in death. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans Association. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019