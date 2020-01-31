|
|
Albert A. Kramer
81 departed this life on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born December 20, 1938 in Indianapolis to the late Hal & Sylvia Kramer. He graduated from Tech High School, and earned his Engineering degree from Purdue University. Al was an avid outdoorsman and also enjoyed playing golf, pitching horseshoes, RC airplanes, model trains, and being on the water at Lake Wawasee. He was also an avid target shooter and won many championships. He never met a stranger, and will be fondly remembered for his generous and compassionate spirit. He will be loved and missed by many.
Al is survived by his wife of 31 years Alberta Kramer; his children Andrea Kramer (Eric Steinhauer), Anita Kleinrichert (Charles, and grandsons Charles, Jr. & Spencer) and Michael Kramer; step-children Angie Patterson (Chuck), Bill Evans (Dana), Clyde Evans (Theresa), Pam Caldwell (Donnie), Dawn Hickman (Brett). 14 step-grandchildren, 16 step-great grandchildren & 1 step-great-great grandchild.
There will be no calling and no service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020