Albert Cones
Indianapolis - Albert (Al) Cones, son of Ben and Fanette Miller Cones, died at the age of 89 on January 21, 2020. He graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1948 and attended Purdue University before serving in the Army in Korea as a diesel engineer. Upon returning home, he worked with his father at Cones Jet Air System, and they built and operated the Cones Sundial Motel. He subsequently worked as a freelance photographer, realtor, broker, and finally as a residential appraiser, retiring at the age of 80.
Al was predeceased by his brothers Van and Chuck and sister Jane, and the love of his life, Jean E. Cones. Together they were very involved with Footlite Musicals, where he was a set designer and tech director, photographer, show producer, and served as Treasurer.
He loved dogs and had never met a dog that wasn't his friend. He could approach any dog and they would always let him pet them, no matter their temperament.
Al is survived by daughters Laura Cones (Charles Germaine), Karen (Robert Webster), Connie Torres, Carol (Dave Branham), Catherine (Jon Hunt), 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nieces Becky Stroub, Diane Serban and Anita Cohee and their families, and his beloved beagle, Lilah.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Indiana Funeral Care Harry W. Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to annaspetcarefund.org, or to the animal .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020