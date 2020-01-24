Services
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Cones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Cones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Cones Obituary
Albert Cones

Indianapolis - Albert (Al) Cones, son of Ben and Fanette Miller Cones, died at the age of 89 on January 21, 2020. He graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1948 and attended Purdue University before serving in the Army in Korea as a diesel engineer. Upon returning home, he worked with his father at Cones Jet Air System, and they built and operated the Cones Sundial Motel. He subsequently worked as a freelance photographer, realtor, broker, and finally as a residential appraiser, retiring at the age of 80.

Al was predeceased by his brothers Van and Chuck and sister Jane, and the love of his life, Jean E. Cones. Together they were very involved with Footlite Musicals, where he was a set designer and tech director, photographer, show producer, and served as Treasurer.

He loved dogs and had never met a dog that wasn't his friend. He could approach any dog and they would always let him pet them, no matter their temperament.

Al is survived by daughters Laura Cones (Charles Germaine), Karen (Robert Webster), Connie Torres, Carol (Dave Branham), Catherine (Jon Hunt), 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nieces Becky Stroub, Diane Serban and Anita Cohee and their families, and his beloved beagle, Lilah.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Indiana Funeral Care Harry W. Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to annaspetcarefund.org, or to the animal .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -