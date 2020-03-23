Services
Indianapolis - Albert D. Jay, 92, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully March 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Jay was born September 4, 1927, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, to the late Albert E. and Rheatha Maude (Flanagan) Jay.

He graduated from Reitz High School in Evansville and proudly served in the Army Air Corp during World War II. Mr. Jay worked for the Ford Motor Company for over 36 years, retiring in 1993. He was a long time member of the Msgr. Downey Knights of Columbus Council 3630.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Patricia (Anson) Jay; children, Jennifer (Russell) Rue, Steven D. (Lou Ann) Jay, and Rebecca L. (Timothy) Crick; six grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Jay and a sister, Maxine Byers.

A private family service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the O'Riley Funeral Home with Fr. Jim Farrell officiating. Entombment will be in Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Hospice. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
