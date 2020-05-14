Albert G. Sutton "AG"
Indianapolis - 87, passed May 3, 2020. Albert was a loving man of God. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Hattie Q. Sutton; 10 children and a host of loving family and friends.
Indianapolis - 87, passed May 3, 2020. Albert was a loving man of God. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Hattie Q. Sutton; 10 children and a host of loving family and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020.