Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
1927 - 2019
Indianapolis - 91 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away November 19, 2019. He was born to the late Stuart & Marilla (Whittle) Standish on December 25, 1927 in Elmhurst, Illinois. A long life love of flowers, Albert was a Master Gardener and owned and operated floral businesses with his wife Bette, in Brownsburg and Nora, Indiana for numerous years. Albert leaves behind his wife, Bette; seven children, John (Marsha) Standish, Jim (Barb) Standish, Sarah (Tim) Latimer, Robert (Su) Standish, Tom Standish, Matthew Standish, Phillip (Tina) Standish; sister, Lora Lauderdale; numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren. In memory of Albert, family has requested that you plant a flower in his name. A gathering will take place, Monday, November 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel 481 W. Main Street Greenwood, IN 46142. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Audubon Society at www.audubon.org. You are invited to read Albert's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you sign the guest book and share a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
