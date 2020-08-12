Albert JuJuan Goodloe
Albert JuJuan Goodloe passed away Friday, August 7, at age 47. He was self employed as an Equest. He attended I.P.S. and graduated from Crispus Attucks.
Services will take place at Friendship M.B.C.: 1301 N Goodlet Ave, with visitation from 11-1 pm and funeral starting at 1 pm, with Minister Tamica Russ officiating. Burial will follow at New Crown Cemetery. Services of Comfort Entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Livestream of the service will be available at bluittandson.com
.