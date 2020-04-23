|
Albert L. Galloway
Indianapolis - Albert L. Galloway, 85, died on April 19 (his mother's birthday), 2020. Al was born December 15, 1934, in Baltimore, Md., to Edith and Albert, Sr. Al received his call to ministry while at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. He graduated from City College High School (Baltimore), Tennessee Wesleyan University (Athens, TN), and received his Master of Divinity from Drew Theological Seminary (Madison, N.J.) in 1960. After serving for 3 years at Marvin Memorial United Methodist Church in Silver Spring, MD., he entered the hospital chaplaincy at Indiana University Hospital in 1965, later becoming the director of the chaplaincy program which included University, Riley, and Long hospitals. In 1968, he was listed as a founding member of the Association of Clinical Pastoral Education (ACPE) and served as its Certification Chair.
In 1988, Al and his wife, Charlotte, moved to Florida where he served as chaplain to LifeLink of Florida, a nonprofit organ and tissue recovery organization. Working with patients receiving organs, families donating organs, and the staff who oversaw this important labor of love, Al found the perfect place he wanted to serve and did so until he retired in 2003. Al and Charlotte returned to Indiana where she continues to reside.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Lois Galloway and Patricia Green; and foster sisters, Dorothy Edwards, Lillian Payne, and Florence Byrnes Standiford. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Charlotte; his three sons, Eric (Beth), Paul (Henry), and Steve (Stephanie); and grandchildren, Allison, Sarah, Luke, Max, and Paul.
His hobbies of baking bread and collecting wine and port seem right in accord with his ecclesiastical calling. Al's love of the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts, the Baltimore Orioles, and the state of Vermont never wavered. His wish to be returned to Vermont is something the family plans to honor.
A memorial service will be planned at North United Methodist Church when it is again possible to gather.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020