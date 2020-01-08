|
Albert P. Steiner, Jr.
Indianapolis - Albert P. Steiner, Jr. passed away January 6, 2020 at the age of 81. Bert was born in Cincinnati, OH on July 3, 1938 to parents, Albert Paul Steiner, Sr. and Marion C. (Plogman) Steiner. Bert was a NEA Scholar, NEH Scholar and Full Bright Scholar. He was in Seminary at St. Meinrad from the time he graduated grade school until his second year of Theology. He earned his PhD from Ohio State University and during his career, he served as Chair of the Classical Languages Department at Butler University for 32 years. Over the years at Butler, he was passionate about his teaching and conducted student and faculty trips to Greece, Italy and Turkey. He also studied modern Greek at the University of Athens.
In 1973 he published three unedited inscriptions from Rome, Italy. This is just part of his career. Bert and Mary Ann spent several years in the summer on their favorite islands and in Athens enjoying the culture and the music and their Greek friends.
He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Bert is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Fletcher) Steiner.
Friends may call from 12-2pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 6131 Michigan Road, Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the calling beginning at 2pm. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to St. Meinrad Seminary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020