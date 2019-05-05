|
|
Albert "Captain Jack" Palmer
Traflagar - Albert 'Captain Jack' Palmer, 85 of Trafalgar passed away on May 3, 2019.
He was a 1953 graduate of Emmerich Manuel High School. Jack retired in 1981 as a Captain with the Indianapolis Police Department after 20 years of service. He was also the owner and operator of Palmer Electric in Trafalgar since 1966. Jack was a member of the Indianapolis Retired Police Officer Association.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Betty Lou (Danz) Palmer; children, Ronald Bruce Palmer of Greenwood, Robin Lynn Palmer and Pamela Kaye Palmer, both of Trafalgar and Byron K. (Dawn) Palmer of Indianapolis; bonus child, Charles (Suzy) Roberts of Trafalgar; sister, Claudia Laverne Brosmer of Jasper; brother in law, Harold (Jean) Dewitt of Mooresville; 15 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service time on Wednesday. Burial: Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood with military honors.
Condolences can be left online at: www.meredith-clark.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019